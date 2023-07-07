



Zenia Boulevard has just announced its activities program for the month of July, with an activity on every day of the week.

On Mondays there will be dance activities, Tuesdays you can enjoy magic shows, Wednesdays are dedicated fun and water games for the children, and Thursdays with DJ sessions while the sun goes down.

On Fridays, through different shows, a tribute will be paid to Spanish pop, the Gipsy Kings, Cuban music and the soundtracks of great movies.

Every Saturday of the month, there will be classical dance shows, acrobatic and musical shows or ballet, and to end the week, every Sunday, families will be able to take the children to different shows designed especially for them, such as the Vacaciones en el Mar theatre, the story of Cleopatra and the Pirate March. You could also win a prize: children will be able to win numerous gifts by answering environmental questions in La Roulette de Zimbo y Peludo.