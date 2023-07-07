



Toni Pérez will become the next president of the Diputación de Alicante. The provincial board of directors, at the meeting held on Thursday afternoon, endorsed Toni Pérez as the successor of Carlos Mazón at the head of the provincial institution.

Mazón himself said that the benidormí is “the best president for the Diputación de Alicante and the president who should take my place”. The meeting also ratified the names of the 16 provincial deputies that will make up the PP group in the Diputación in the mandate that is about to begin.

“I am very happy and very satisfied with the decision that the board has taken. Toni Pérez is the president that the province deserves, as I assume the Presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana, “said Carlos Mazón, who had presided over the last ordinary plenary session of the provincial Corporation, before his resignation next Wednesday.