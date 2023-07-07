



Central defender Jorge Carmona, who turns 34 next week, has joined Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja, following it’s promotion to First Valencian Federation after finishing as champions of First Regional.

The ‘lanky’ centreback, 189 centimetres tall and who has always been noted for his forcefulness and good ball distribution, thus returns to his origins, as his football was developed in the salt field before a prolonged journey that has taken him to Orihuela and Callosa among other clubs before once again landing in the Torrevieja ranks for the 23/24 season.

Carmona was part of Torrevieja’s 2007 squad that gained promotion to Segunda B and later he also played in clubs including Crevillente, Novelda, Mar Menor and Pinatar.

The president of Sporting Costablanca Torrevieja Cayetano Sánchez Butrón welcomed him and posed with him at the signing ceremony along with sports director Juan Pedro López