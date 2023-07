The Municipal Sports Schools of Los Montesinos 2022-23 Trophies and medals presentations were awarded to football, tennis, padel, athletics and multi-sports teams last week.

Football: EDM Soccer Cherubin; EDM Soccer Prebenjamin; EDM Soccer Benjamin 2013; EDM Soccer Benjamin 2014; EDM Soccer Alevin 2011; EDM Soccer Alevin 2012; EDM Children’s Soccer; EDM Women’s Soccer. EDM Tennis; EDM Padel; EDM Athletics; EDM Multisport.

Congratulations to all the recipients.