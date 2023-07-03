



The councillor for Health, Nieves Moreno, has said that for the summer “Torrevieja Hospital will supplement the radiological service in Pilar de la Horadada with one more technician and adding afternoon hours so, From Monday to Friday the service will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. without interruption.

Moreno thanked the hospital manager, José Gabriel Cano “for the effort he is making to improve the services of the health centre” and for confirming that we will soon receive in Pilar de la Horadada “a new X-ray machine that will significantly reduce trips to the Torrevieja Hospital”.