



Do stay away from Alicante for the next three months unless you are prepared to spend hours in traffic jams. With the permanent closure of the roads along the entire coastline, thousands of drivers are suffering from monumental traffic jams in many different parts of the city.

Juan Bautista Lafora and Jaime II, as the most affected roads. It is also more than difficult to travel through the centre of Alicante, where Benito Pérez Galdós, Alfonso el Sabio and Avenida de la Estación are in permanent gridlock, bringing traffic to a standstill in the vicinity of the Renfe station, where two excessively busy roads converge.

The four alternative routes proposed by the City Council to avoid traffic jams are not sufficient at all. Totally banning vehicles from the coastline, in a tourist city like Alicante, is having significant consequences for traffic at the start of July.

The works on the Canalejas-Marvá axis are expected to continue until the end of the year, according to the currentplan, while those on the coastline on Paseo de los Mártires, next to the Explanada, have an estimated completion date of 4th of September.

In the case of the Plaza de Canalejas, it is estimated that it will open to traffic provisionally on August 16.

Meanwhile the city council apologise for the disruption but continue to justify their decision to carry out the roadworks during the height of the summer by saying, “It is the time of the year that has the least incidence in the traffic and the displacements of the people of Alicante, and only with the aim of being able to finish the works in the shortest possible time.”