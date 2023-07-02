



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has notified a total of 806 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update on June 16. The new cases by province are 82 in Castellón (198,188 in total), 227 in Alicante (539,948 in total) and 497 in Valencia (860,776 in total).

Of these, 458 are people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 55 from Castellón, 111 from Alicante and 292 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 126 people admitted, 6 of them in the ICU: 17 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the ICU; 42 in the province of Alicante, 2 in the UCI, and 67 in the province of Valencia, 3 in the UCI.

13 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with a death date in the last 14 days. They are 4 women, between 73 and 91 years old, and 9 men, between 62 and 97 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 10,564: 1,282 in the province of Castellón, 3,997 in Alicante and 5,285 in Valencia.