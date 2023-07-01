



The Official Journal from Generalitat publishes the designation reserved for locations that promote a quality service for the tourist population

The municipality of San Fulgencio is now officially a Singularity Tourist Municipality of the Valencian region. The Official Journal from Generalitat Valenciana has published this recognition with which the Autonomous Secretariat of Tourism distinguishes those municipalities that promote quality of services offered to the tourist population through a sustainable and inclusive tourism based in hospitality.

As the mayor of San Fulgencio, José María Ballester, pointed out, taking part in this process has many advantages, “by providing a regulated framework for the action of the public administration in the region, which enables the preservation and improvement of our tourist resources, as well as the planning and territorial structure”. Ballester also said that this distinction “is an incentive to continue working for excellence in the services we offer to all visitors who come to San Fulgencio to enjoy its proximity to the beach and nature, our traditions and our gastronomy”.

The mayor has also highlighted the recent awards that have been granted to the Town Council regarding the Tourism area. These include obtaining the Q for Tourism Quality certificate for the local Tourist Office, awarded by the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality, as well as the works on the municipal Strategic Tourism Plan, which is currently under development. Likewise, the mayor of San Fulgencio highlighted the effort carried out by Reme García and Inés Lorenzo, the municipal workers of the local Tourist Office, who have been responsible for processing the documentation to apply for this recognition as a unique tourist municipality for San Fulgencio.