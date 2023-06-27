



The Ministry of Health has asked that extreme caution be taken during the summer to avoid possible drowning in bathing areas.

Among the basic recommendations to follow in swimming pools, beaches or other natural spaces, is the choice of safe places, which have lifeguard services. People should also follow the instructions that are made at all times.

Respecting the flags on the beach, not straying far from the shore in the sea, avoiding jumping from rocks, being careful with the use of inflatables and floats to avoid the dragging currents, are other essential tips for an enjoyable time.

The director of the SESCV, Begoña Arcos, has highlighted the importance of “avoiding individual bathing at any age; since, if a health problem suddenly arises, the time it takes to alert the emergency services can be vital”. In addition, it is advisable that the exercise taken when bathing be adapted to one’s own physical condition and age. “In this way, excessive effort is avoided, something to be taken into account, particularly in older adults”.

Arcos also said that you should not bathe immediately after meals. “One of the factors that can influence the loss of consciousness or dizziness is digestion as a consequence of the process itself, which can lead to drowning”.

Special attention in children

Dr. Arcos made special reference to children, since they are one of the most vulnerable groups to drowning. For this reason, she advised “to maintain constant vigilance, even if they are not bathing, and never leave them alone, especially close to swimming pools, where a moments carelessness can be fatal.”

Also in the case of swimming pools, it is recommended not to dive near the drainage areas, or play with the grates, as well as the removal of toys for children when they are not being used. “The installation of a fence with a security closure, mainly private swimming pools, is essential,” the Doctor insisted.

It should be remembered that, in the event of witnessing a water accident, call 112 straightaway. Immediately afterwards, if it is known how to perform a cardiac massage, it is essential for survival to start basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation until the arrival of the health services. If you are unaware of the technique, it can be explained over the phone by one of the coordinating doctors of the CICU (Emergency Information and Coordination Centre), after calling 112.

All the recommendations described can be found on the SESCV website, as well as the technique to learn how to perform basic cardiopulmonary resuscitation or cardiac massage.