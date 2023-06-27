



The Torrevieja University Hospital is currently installing new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance equipment provided by the Ministry of Universal Health through the Investment Plan in High Technology Equipment (INVEAT).

The new equipment, costing more than 790,000 euros, is already at the Torrevieja hospital, and its installation and assembly will begin throughout the week. It is scheduled to receive its first patients in mid-July. The Torrevieja Hospital becomes one of the first public hospitals in the Valencian Community to receive and implement the new resonance of the INVEAT plan.

The conditioning works for the room that will house the new equipment will have an approximate cost of 150,000 euros, which includes the preparation and conditioning of the room.

The equipment replaces the current equipment, obsolete after more than ten years of use. It also has a system for improving efficiency and patient experience, advanced clinical applications by optimizing workflow and access to information.

The acquisition of the new resonance is also part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan -financed by the European Union-NextGenerationEU.

The radiology service works from Monday to Sunday, including holidays, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and performs magnetic resonance imaging.