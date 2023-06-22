



A report from the Ministry of the Interior looking at crime in the south of the province of Alicante, has revealed an increase in crime since the end of the pandemic, looking at municipalities with more than 20,000 residents.

Specifically, the report has analysed the increase in crime in places like Pilar de la Horadada, Torrevieja, Orihuela, Almoradí, Elche, Santa Pola and Crevillente, and whereas on average crime has increased by 3-4% per year, Torrevieja is once again highlighted as having a particularly bad problem with crime.

Currently, in Torrevieja, there are on average 658 criminal acts reported each month (7,855 per year), whereas three years ago it registered 534 per month (6,410), and this data is very significant because it represents an increase of 124 per month or, in other words, 4 more crimes reported every day, totalling 21.5 reported crimes per day, an increase of 22.5%.

Perhaps no surprise, given the geographical size and population, Elche records the largest number of criminal acts. Every day the Police Station registers 24.7 events, which is 753 per month (9,040 per year). Three years ago, in 2019 (before the pandemic arrived and disrupted any type of information regarding what normal life in society was like) there were 26.73 daily, 813 per month (9,765 per year). In other words, there are two fewer criminal offences every day (60 every month), which means 7.4% less in these three years and that is very significant because, on the other hand, the number of complaints increases in the rest of the towns of the south of Alicante.

To put those two places into context, according to the official figure from the Institute of National Statistics, Elche has a total population of 235,580 in the last recorded census, suffering 24.7 crimes per day, whereas the figure for Torrevieja was 83,547, suffering 21.5 reported crimes per day. So, Torrevieja, with a population around a third the size of Elche, suffers almost as many real term crimes.

In Almoradí, 85 criminal offences are registered each month (1,020 per year) when in 2019 there were 74.1 per month (890), an increase of 14%%. In Crevillente, 76.8 criminal acts each month (922 per year) compared to 67.7 (812 per year) three years ago, an increase of 13%. In Orihuela, 354 criminal acts per month (4,258 per year) compared to 317 in 2019 (3,805 per year), 12% more.

In Santa Pola, 170 complaints are filed each month (2,041) compared to 152 three years ago (1,835), an increase of 18 criminal acts per month, 11% more. In Pilar de la Horadada, 131 criminal acts each month (1,580 per year), which were 100 (1,263) in 2019, 25% more.

Thefts are the most common crimes that are registered both in the offices of the Police and the Guardia Civil, and with a very high percentage. In terms of robbers from domestic homes and burglaries, 611 in Torrevieja, 504 in Elche, 199 in Pilar de la Horadada, Almoradí registers 196, 160 in Crevillente, 123 in Santa Pola, and 59 in Orihuela. The figure is believed related to the long periods in which many of these homes are empty and with no means of security.

Despite being highlighted by the United Nations as suffering the consequences of crime from drug trafficking, Torrevieja is now fairing better with 60 reported cases, compared to Elche (126) where they are detected the most, and Orihuela (39). In the rest of the municipalities, it is hardly of statistical interest because there are very few cases.