China’s National Acrobatic Circus arrives in Torrevieja





The world-renowned National Acrobatic Circus of China will be at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre on the 17th, 18th and 19th of July. In three unique sessions, the Torrevieja public will be able to enjoy an evening of spectacular acrobatics, staging, magic and excellent staging.

The show, which is described as absolutely unique, will have more than 35 artists performing, including more than 20 Olympic gold and silver medals and various other awards from many international circus festivals

A large number of the performers have also featured regularly with Cirque du Soleil (Circus of the Sun).

The show invites the public to travel into a world of fantasy, a story that will take you to a universe where magic is everywhere, told through dance, the expressiveness of the spectacular performers, with juggling, acrobatics, superb choreography, colourful costumes and lights.

It is one of the longest running and most distinguished circus troupes in China, where it is especially acclaimed because of the unique acts such as the Great Teeterboard, Grand Flying Trapeze, Group Contortion, Straw Hats Juggling, Girls’ Balance With Bowls

For its quality, the China National Grand Acrobatic Circus has been awarded the National Art Fund and the 5th Hunan Art Festival Tian Han Special Award in 2015. Since then, it has won more than 30 prizes and awards in various international circus and acrobatic competitions.

The New York Times has described it as “a delight for the five senses.”