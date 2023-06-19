



A 75-year-old woman died on Monday afternoon after drowning on the Hacienda de Dos Mares beach, in San Javier. At 2:31 p.m., the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre received a call reporting that a woman had been found floating in the water.

A patrol from the San Javier Local Police, civil protection personnel, Civil Guard agents and an ambulance from the Emergency Service and Health Emergencies 061 all travelled to the scene. Upon arrival, the medical personnel could only certify the woman’s death.