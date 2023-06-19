



Rafal council has reopened the sports area of ​​Los Olivos de Rafal park, located between las calles Cristóbal Colón, Hispanidad, Antonio Mazón and Antonio Arqués Hurtado, after recent improvements. “Users will now be able to use a renovated and conditioned multi-sports for their enjoyment, along with other sports facilities”, said a council spokesman

Improvements have seen the structural rehabilitation of the entire floor covering of the track, “damaged by use and the passage of time”, said councillor Valero, who explained that “the works have consisted mainly of the construction of a new concrete floor throughout the enclosure, which was found to be deteriorated and with many potholes.”

The surface has also been painted to delimit the playing field of several football and basketball-3 sports courts, and there are new safety nets and height protections around the entire perimeter. The works took three months and a cost of 85,586 euros, paid through the call of the Provincial Council of Alicante.

Valero stated, “these are municipal facilities that are open to the public during most of the day and that all the residents can use, so having them in good condition is very important.”