



The Sevillian goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Rico has come out of a coma and after 22 days he is now conscious and communicating with his family and doctors with gestures in the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville, after suffering an accident with a horse in El Rocío (Huelva).

The footballers wife, Alba Silva, told journalists this Monday, that “he is taking little steps forward” and that they are already seeing “the light thanks to the hospital and the health personnel “.

She added that the footballer has communicated with gestures and has recognized his family, but that he is still unable to speak due to the time he has been intubated. She said that “from the beginning I knew he was going to recover, because he is a champion”.

The goalkeeper, 29 years old and who played for Seville from the 2014-15 to 2018-19 season, was called up by PSG for the penultimate game of the French league, against Strasbourg, on Saturday, May 27, where PSG drew 1-1 to win the Ligue 1.

After that game, he travelled to the village of El Rocío, where he had the accident for which he was moved on Sunday, May 28, to the Seville hospital, where he has been since then.