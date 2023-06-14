



In terms of the number of municipalities with the most expensive average home purchase price in Spain, the province of Alicante leads the way, thus meaning that the Costa Blanca surpasses Malaga and Barcelona, according to information published by the Idealista real estate portal.

The regions of La Marina Alta and Baixa are the leaders in this sense since Altea and Xàbia are among the ten most expensive in all of Spain, with an average of 789,365 euro and 767,263 euro, respectively. The cheapest municipality among the most demanded in Spain is Santa Pola, with homes for 156,291 euro.

This average price is still far from the highest part of the table, which Idealista calls the great ones on the coast because they exceed one million euro. These are Benahavís with 1.9 million, Calvià with 1.58 and Marbella with 1.37.

IN the Alicante province, after Altea and Xàbia, comes Calpe in 14th place with 553,078 euro and Alfàs del Pi in 17th, with 457,605 euro average. Beyond the top twenty are Dénia, at 22 with 381,885, El Campello at 31 with 302,450, followed by Orihuela at 33 with 291,475, Pilar de la Horadada at 40 with 258,343, Benidorm at 49 with 239,192 and followed immediately by Alicante in 50 with 236,474 euro.

From position number 50 to 100, Guardamar del Segura appears in 66 with 200,222 euro, Elche in 75th place with 179,713, Torrevieja is nearing the bottom end of the list, or the top if we’re talking about cheapness, in 89th place with 163,066, and closing the list, as mentioned, Santa Pola at 93 with 156,291 euro.

The demographic structure of the province of Alicante allows this distribution in more towns than in other areas of Spain, where only Malaga and Barcelona have similar competition. For this reason, it is also among the territories among which there is a higher search for houses to buy, although in this case it remains behind the Costa del Sol, which leads with eleven locations compared to nine.

The most expensive municipalities and those most sought after for the purchase of real estate also coincide with those with the greatest rental demand, although not in the same order. In the lease Dénia led the table at number 22 in Spain, Pilar de la Horadada at number 28 and Benidorm at 30. Altea and Xàbia, on the other hand, stayed at 89 and 71, respectively.