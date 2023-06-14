



Two men have been caught selling drugs, openly and in public, and will face the consequences of their stupidity as a result (not that we are in any way condoning criminality, it’s just some people are utterly stupid).

The reason for judging their actions as stupid is that the two men, aged 21 and 30, were caught selling drugs outside the Police Station in Elche.

Although, it wasn’t seasoned old plod who arrested them, but rather two student officers who were on a break from their police training when they observed a vehicle in which two people were traveling parked in front of the establishment.

A few minutes later, another person approached the car and got on the back, the future officers noticing how the co-pilot handed the latter a roll of aluminium and put it inside his clothes.

The student officers approached the car and asked him what had been hidden, spontaneously confessing that the roll of foil contained marijuana, which he had just bought from the driver’s companion for 20 euro.

Given the circumstances, the students called for backup from their qualified colleagues, who assisted them in searching the vehicle resulting in a bum bag being found with 50 euro in notes.

Carrying on with what had suddenly become a real-world educational environment for the students, the person responsible for the vehicle was tested for drugs. You probably don’t need us to tell you that the test proved positive, to make matters worse for the dealers.

For all these reasons, the driver and his companion were arrested and taken to police station to be processed formally.