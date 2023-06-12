



On Monday 19 June 2023, the Outdoor Municipal Swimming Pool in Torrevieja will open for summer.

In addition, the Municipal Indoor Swimming Pool will continue to be available, open to the public until 31 July.

TORREVIEJA SWIMMING POOL SCHEDULES SUMMER 2023

TORREVIEJA OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOL

FROM 19 JUNE TO 2 JULY 2023

Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

FROM 3 JULY TO 31 AUGUST 2023

Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

(Closed from Monday to Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for swimming courses)

TORREVIEJA INDOOR SWIMMING POOL

FROM 19 JUNE TO 31 JULY 2023

Monday from 9:15 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday to Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

PRICES

The entrance fee to the pool will be €3 and €2 for people who belong to the so-called special group – over 60 and under 16 years of age, people with recognised disabilities of more than 33%, Carnet Jove holders, large families or single parent and victims of gender violence or terrorism.

You can also purchase a 20-swim voucher at a price of €40 and a special voucher at a price of €20.

Children under four years of age will not pay admission.