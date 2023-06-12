



By Andrew Atkinson at the MMG 40th anniversary concert.

AS part of ‘La Campaña de Música als Pobles’, Montesinos Musical Group presented their annual Concert on June 10, dedicated to Members of their great family, the Agrupación Musical Montesinos.

“It is fundamental for us to have spent 40 years learning and making music in our town,” MMG President Jose Francisco Paredes Pérez told The Leader.

Rojales born Francisco Jorge Mora Garcia, who lives in Bigastro, a guest of honour, said: “It has been an enormous privilege to be able to compose the pasodoble ‘José Vicente Pérez, El Harry’.

“Thanks to the Unión Musical Montesinos for his magnificent interpretation and especially to José Francisco Paredes, ‘Paco’, its president, for thinking of me to perform this well-deserved musical tribute to my dear friend. The pasodoble was released on June 10, 2023.

“Music has put many unforgettable people in my life. The score of my pasodoble José Vicente Pérez, ‘El Harry’ was brought to the stage by José Antonio Navarro and José Rodríguez, two friends with whom José Vicente took his first steps as a musician in the ‘La Lira de Rojales Music Band’. Very exciting and unexpected.”

The surprise introduction to MMG conductor Vicente lead to floods of tears, to the loud applause of the audience, that included Montesinos mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

In addition to the delivery of the pasodoble, the tribute had the virtual presence of important people in the life of José Vicente.

Diego Carrillo, Antonio Pérez ‘Samba’ and David Andreu appeared on a big screen, set up on the stage.

“It was very exciting for him when the great musicians Gabriel García Gutiérrez and Pepe García Gutiérrez took the stage, people whom the honoree always refers to as brothers. A night to remember,” said Francisco Jorge Mora Garcia.

Mayor Butron said: “It was a magnificent concert by the Montesinos Musical Group. “This year is the 40th anniversary of our band, one of our oldest associations, but one that we are all proud of.

“Congratulations to the board, director and musicians. You are very big.”

MMG President Jose Francisco Paredes Pérez added: “To Jose Vicente Perez, ‘The Harry’, with reference to Pasodoble composed by the teacher from Rojales, Paco Mora.

“We only want to recognise your work here in our town, the human quality that characterises you, you are like the King, very easy going.

“You have received recognition from the mayor of Los Montesinos for your musical work in our town and with the humility that only the greats have, the first thing you did was share that award with all the directors our band in these 40 years.

“From our founder Mr. Ventura Cartagena, to your predecessor, Mr. Sixto Herrero, pointing out the great work of all of them, at the head of the AMM.

“This has been the early gift for your 50th birthday, from your band, managers and partners in general, for your dedication, patience and knowing how to be. A big hug Harry!”.