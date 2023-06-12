



Jorge Alió is co-chairman with Professor Nicolás Cuenca of the VIII International Congress of the Society for Research in Retina and Vision Sciences (SIREV)

The most important researchers in Retina and Vision Sciences met in Alicante to foster the exchange of knowledge and promote collaborations between clinical and basic research groups. All this took place at the VIII International Congress of the Society for Research in Retina and Vision Sciences (SIREV), whose organizing committee is chaired by Dr. Jorge Alió from the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche, and the Professor Nicolás Cuenca Navarro from the University of Alicante (UA).

In this sense, the professor of Ophthalmology at the UMH was responsible for presenting a new technique on the clinical quality of intraocular lenses, and showing the ‘Visual results, optical quality and accommodative response of the Lumina accommodative intraocular lens’. He also offered talks on ‘The efficacy of xenogeneic corneal implants for the stability of the corneal structure’, as well as the ‘Prospective multicenter clinical trial with the Precizon multifocal toric intraocular lens for presbyopia’.

Jorge Alió also participated in the debate on the new era in Physics and Visual Optics, and was the protagonist of the plenary conference, the closing ceremony and the prize giving of the SIREV 2021 Awards, which could not be given previously due to the pandemic.

This scientific forum, held on May 26th and 27th at the San Juan Complex (PSN Group), was a meeting between all groups interested in vision sciences, SIREV members and young researchers working in hospitals, health centers research and universities. Thus, they had the opportunity to present their work, exchange knowledge and establish new joint projects.

On this occasion, the congress was organized by the research group ‘Neurobiology of the visual system and therapy of neurodegenerative diseases’ of the UA and the area of Ophthalmology of the UMH, in collaboration with the board of directors of SIREV.

It should be noted that the summaries of the SIREV oral communications will be published in an indexed journal with a high index of scientific impact. Likewise, in order to encourage young researchers, the congress has a session dedicated to the doctoral theses defended in recent years, which compete for the ‘Santiago Grisolía Doctoral Thesis’ awards.

In addition, short communication sessions take place to promote the participation of researchers in the training of clinical or basic groups (residents, master’s students, doctorates), who present their work in a short oral communication in English. Prizes will also be awarded to the Final Master’s Projects in Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences and to the best Clinical and Basic Communications presented at the congress.

Recently, the founder of the Vissum ophthalmology clinics (Grupo Miranza) was ranked number 12 in the ranking of ‘The Ophthalmologist Power List 2023’ of the 100 most influential and inspiring ophthalmologists in the world, once again being the only Spanish doctor present. Moreover, Professor Alió has a long history of recognition, as shown in the ‘Forbes’ list of the 100 best doctors in Spain, of which he is one of the six Spanish ophthalmologists mentioned.

In addition, he was highlighted in an article in the ‘Journal of Refractive Surgery’ magazine as the author with the most articles published in the field of refractive surgery in the world, being also the most cited. Likewise, according to the study by the academic publishers Elsevier, he is one of the most influential researchers internationally.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 902 365 735 // www.doctorjorgealio.com