



The 2022/23 La Liga season saw Real Valladolid joining Elche and Espanyol in relegation to the Segunda Division. Meanwhile, Barcelona rounded off their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Celta Vigo, while Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid confirmed second and third place finishes respectively.

As to be expected, the top three, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid make up the bulk of the La Liga team of the season, with a player from Real Sociedad also included.

Formation: 4-2-4

Goalkeeper:- Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defence:- Left Back: Balde (Barcelona), Centre back:- Araujo (Barcelona), Centre Back:- Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Right Back: Koundé (Barcelona)

Midfielders: – De Jong (Barcelona) and Marino (Real Sociedad)

Forwards:- Vinicius Junior ( Real Madrid) left wing, Lewandowski (Barcelona) Striker, Benzema (Real Madrid) Striker and Griezmann ( Atletico Madrid) Right Wing.