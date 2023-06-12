



Taekwondo Draco Kwan de Los Montesinos club travelled to L’alcora, Castellón, to compete in the II Jornada de Liga and II Jornada Del Josc Esportius Taekwondo 2022-23, returning with Gold medals.

Ricardo Villalba became Champion of Spain 2023, winning Gold in the Para-TKD Senior Men’s category (Poomses). Ander Majon won the Bronze medal.

Francisco Mañogil won Gold in the Senior 2 Men category (Poomses). Jasmina Garmins

finished in 5th place, with an exceptional performance. Pepe Carmona returned an excellent performance.

María del Carmen Bernabé finished in 2nd place in the Female Master 2 Category (Poomses).