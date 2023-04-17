Orihuela needs just one more point for promotion





Following their 1-0 win against Torrent on Sunday, Orihuela will travel to relegation threatened Silla next week knowing that just a single point from their final game of the season will ensure they finish as champions of Tercera Group 6, and thereby gain automatic promotion to Segunda.

However, Atzeneta’s victory by the same scoreline against Jove Espanol has forced the promotion party to be postponed. They sit just 2 points behind, also with one match to play.

Ayo’s 58th minute goal was the difference between the two side with the striker sweeping the ball in from an Orihuela corner. Both sides had their moments during the game but the difference was the near capacity Los Arcos crowd, including Mayoress Carolina Gracia, that spurred on the home side to the very final whistle.