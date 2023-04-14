Gitte Lund Thomsen to Continue to Represent Foreigners in Torrevieja

Gitte Lund Thomsen, the current Councillor for International Residents in Torrevieja, will once again be representing the foreign population of the town in the electoral list for the Partido Popular.

The current Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, will once again stand as the mayoral candidate for the PP, whilst also standing for a position on the regional government, a promotion from the province of Alicante where he currently site.

The current deputy mayor and councillor for Commerce, Hospitality and Tourism, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, will once again occupy second place on the electoral list.

The current Government team is pretty much resurrected to represent the Partido Popular once again, including Martínez Chazarra, Ricardo Recuero and Diana Box, Federico Alarcón , who will climb positions on the list, and who has assumed a leading role during this term in the transmission of municipal management and in the management of complicated areas such as Security and Activities; and also highlights the role of Domingo Paredes, Councillor for Youth, who took over the Treasury area only recently following a resignation.

The list also includes Gitte Lund Thomsen, who has become famous for representing the international community, and although neither the outcome of the elections, nor the roles within the next government can be assumed, as an international resident of the town who has represented success in her role so far, it might be safe to assume her continuation in that department.