



You are now able to check that you are registered to vote and the Voting Station that you must use in the May 28, 2023 elections, and, if you have access to the internet, it is a very simple process.

Go to the Orihuela Council website at the following link:

https://www.orihuela.es/alcaldia-y-atencion-al-ciudadano/concejalia-de-estadistica/elecciones

You then need to fill in the following details

Identification (ID, NIE or Passport)

Date of birth: for example 06081952

If you are registered, the following details will appear on the screen

Your Voting Station: for example CENTRE MAYORS (SAVIA)

Address of the Voting Station: CALLE CANAL DE PANAMA, VILLAMARTIN, ORIHUELA COSTA

District: 05

Section: 003

Table: B