



Racing San Miguel Cadet Enrique Price made his senior debut, aged 15 years, 2 months and 17 days, breaking the record for the youngest footballer to do so at the Valencia 1st Regional G8 club.

Teenager Enrique made his historic appearance in Racing San Miguel’s game against CF Rafal.

“We are proud of Enrique, of his development, his effort and of his values, which he demonstrates in every game. “We are proud that the training he is getting at the club is helping him to develop as a footballer – and as a person – a cause for celebration for us all. Congratulations,” said a club spokesperson.