Guardamar were represented at the cycling fair in Bologna, Italy, in April, highlighting the map of cycling routes ‘Guardamar Destinazione Ciclistica’.

The publicity was in Italian, Spanish, English, French and German.

“Since 2019, Guardamar has promoted itself as a European cycling municipality with a growing influx of hotels and campsites in the municipality, both for teams and individuals,” said a spokesperson from the Tourism for Sports at Guardamar Town Hall.