



This week The Leader focusses on Torrevieja’s abandoned urbanisations where the police fear to tread, where roads, pavements, much of the infrastructure and the waste collection service have suffered many years of council neglect.

Inside we feature an appeal from the Association ‘Salvemos Cala Mosca’ who have been fighting for some time to have the planning permission withdrawn for the construction of over 2000 properties on Orihuela Costa’s last kilometre of undeveloped land.

And despite the ‘Duty of Care’ that it purports to follow, there’s a tale of abandonment also of the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, where the entire committee have been sacked for allowing a standard bearer to parade in shirt sleeve order, in direct sunlight on a very hot summer’s day.