



But it’s not the chemical toilets that we were promised on the Orihuela Costa beaches for Easter, because they were simply not installed, despite the promise of Ciudadanos Councillor, Antonio Sánchez Moya, back in the January Plenary.

So, while the Orihuela politicians of all parties suffer their passion as they strut through the streets of Orihuela City, no doubt cleansing their sins in what could be their final 6 weeks in office, the residents of Orihuela Costa suffer their own “Easter week of passion” serving a penitence they do not deserve.

But despite the beaches being in poor condition because of a lack of maintenance, the absence of Chiringuitos and toilets, dozens of damaged refuse containers, dirty streets and pavements, abandoned and unkempt parks, overgrown weeds and palm trees that haven’t been pruned for a year, continuing deficiencies in waste collection and road cleaning, and a long list of many other problems that have been regularly communicated to the council with little or no response, the Orihuela Costa still received many thousands of visitors, who came into the area from the North of Spain and Overseas, to enjoy the good weather and what remains of our previously excellent beaches.

With dirt and insufficiencies everywhere, they were able to join local residents in the Easter penitence to which they are condemned by the Orihuela Town Hall.