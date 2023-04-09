



This week’s match for the La Marina Golf Society was held at the Alicante Golf course where 28 members competed for the Committee Trophy. The golf course was in great condition which made for some good scoring.

This week’s winner with an impressive 42 points was Sarah McCabe, in second place by countback was Gordon McLagan with 39 points and one of our newer members Sue Saunders also with 39 points.

Nearest the pin winners were Dave Slightam for hole 3&6, Gordon McLagan for hole 12 and Rod Allen for hole 17. The rollover 2’s pot was shared by Gerry McCabe and Gordon McLagan.

Today’s game also saw 6 members compete in their knock-out cup round, where Gerry McCabe, Tony Moore and Jeff Wiszniewski won their matches and went into the next round.

A big thank you to Paolo and Ben at the Sports Complex for providing us with our after-game refreshments, much appreciated.

Our next game is at El Plantio, if any member wishes to play, please contact our secretary asap if you haven’t already done so.