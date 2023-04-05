



12-hours Spain break – back for school run!

MUMS throughout the world have a tight schedule in getting their children to and from school – but that didn’t stop a group heading to Spain last week for just 12 hours!

The group of mums travelled to Ibiza for a 12-hours – with return flights just £34 – and returned in time for the school run.

Rebecca Rattcliff, 38, arranged a day in the sun with her friends, Laura, Danielle, Danielle, Lauren and Fay.

Due to childcare commitments and working on Monday, the six women had just one day free together.

They flew out of Manchester Airport at 6am, returning from Ibiza airport at 11pm on the same day, in time for the Monday morning school run.

Dubbed ‘Sunday Funday’ taking in sunbathing, cocktails and good food, Travel consultant Rebecca, said: “I have four children – between the six of us we have 15 children.

“We were keen to look for a good deal and everybody loves the Ibiza sunshine.

“We found Ryanair flights on Skyscanner, and we knew for everyone to be able to come, it had to be that Sunday.”

The group of six booked the flights in February 2023 and flew out for the day trip on Sunday, March 26, paying £10 each for a return minibus to Manchester Airport.

They were picked up by Ibiza by a transfer company costing €27 each to travel around the island.

Rebecca said: “We had brunch at Passion Cafe and had an explore around the marina. Quite a lot of the shops were shut but it was scenic and beautiful.

“We had cocktails overlooking the marina and then the transfer picked us up and drove us to San Antonio bay.”

The women sunbathed on the beach, using biodegradable towels that roll up into your handbag and expand when wet.

“We ended up doing 26k steps, just exploring and then we went for a beautiful dinner at a place called Bresca,” said Rebecca.

After watching the sunset at Café Mambo they headed back to the airport: “We had to be back at the airport for 8.15pm for our flight at 10pm, but there was a 40-minute delay.

“We also had no idea what time it was – because of the clocks changing.”

They arrived back in Manchester the early hours of Monday morning – ready for work and the school run.

“We were so blessed with the weather – the sky was cloudless. It was such a good day – I spent time in gorgeous company with supportive female friends all on the mum journey together.

“It was a blissful day off to treasure – we all felt we’d been there longer than a day. You feel refreshed after 12 hours in the sunshine,” added Rebecca.