



The V Orihuela Mountain Bike Race will take place on Sunday 23 April in the vicinity of La Pedrera Reservoir, Torremendo, starting at 9am.

The number of participants is limited to a maximum of 500, of which 50 places will be free. Anyone interested in registering can do so through the websites www.pasionbtt.com and www.cronomur .com, where all of the race information is available.

Entry is open to everyone over 15 years of age, although minors provide an authorisation signed by their parents.

It is expected that between 100 and 1500 people with line the course.

The secretary of the Pasión BTT club, José Manuel Torres, said “It is a day where we can join together, to have fun, practice a sport that we love, as well as to publicise Orihuela, the district of Torremendo and La Pedrera”, he added, also stating that, after the race, a paella lunch will be offered to all competitors and helpers.

He also highlighted that the technical difficulty of the race is low, which will allow the participation of riders of all levels, since it is a race “suitable for everyone who wants to enjoy mountain biking and nature”.