



Murcia is set to invest 497,234.46 euro in the works of the first phase of the new fire station in San Pedro del Pinatar. The project consists of the construction garage for the fire fighting vehicles, fencing and the urbanisation of the plot.

The investment was announced by the regional Minister for the Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, Juan María Vázquez, during his visit to the site where the new fire station will be located.

“The site is located in the peripheral area of ​​the municipality of San Pedro del Pinatar, at kilometre 31 of the N-332 highway, where communications will allow you to move more quickly,” he said during a presentation of the project plan.

The site has a rectangular configuration, with a surface area of ​​4,309.71 square metres. The changing room for the firefighters and the equipment cleaning area will have an area of ​​73.32 square metres. “The garage, which has 529.83 square metres, has been designed for an occupation of 5 vehicles, with the possibility of expanding it for one more space in the future if necessary,” he added.

Once complete, the existing fire fighting resources will be relocated to the new building.