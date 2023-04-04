



There are many of us who feel strongly about the situation in Cala Mosca, the last km of virgin coast in the municipality of Orihuela, which is in danger of being filled with concrete, in the name of progress, destroying the area, along with protected flora, fauna and other jewels of biodiversity.

But while most of us simply sit on our hands a small number of local activists have formed the Association ‘Salvemos Cala Mosca’ and have been fighting for some time to have the planning permission to construct over 2000 properties withdrawn, however time is running out.

Until now, the administrative and political channels, along with the public protests have been putting pressure on urban speculators, but legal advice and defence is increasingly necessary to move on.

According to a lawyer engaged by the Association, there are legal reasons to stop this barbarism, not only for the protection of Tudorella Mauretanica and the cat-headed jarilla, but also because of the lack of local services, the aggressive construction, deterioration in the quality of life, an increase in traffic and insufficient water resources across the Orihuela Costa.

We learned last week that the builder, Gomiendio, is pressuring the mayoress, Carolina Gracia, to approve the project, with express warnings regarding criminal liability.

Recently the Salvemos Cala Mosca Association has launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise monies that will be used for the legal defence for the D-1 Alameda del Mar project. Their aim is to raise €3500 which will help to defray their increasing costs, and already the total achieved stands at €1565.

Whilst many readers won’t feel able to join in with the public demonstrations you can still help the cause by donating to their Crowdfunding Appeal, and helping raise the 3.5k that they need to move the appeal to the next level.

Any amount would be most welcome, no matter how large are small, but time is running out, so if you want to protect Cala Mosca and continue to enjoy the small amount of coastline that remains in Orihuela Costa please consider making a donation to the appeal now.

The link to the crowdfunding page is: https://gofund.me/093ce8ff or, go to https://gofund.me and search for Cala Mosca.

Help to stop the destruction of Orihuela Costa now.