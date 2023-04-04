



La Manga Torrevieja CC coach Neil Brook put the club’s junior section through their paces at La Manga Golf Resort.

The LMTCC juniors attended the La Manga T20 classic tournament, that featured six

teams, with 122 guests from Germany, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

La Manga Torrevieja CC star Elspeth Fowler captained the Spanish national side in the international T10 triangular tournament at the Cártama oval in Málaga.

Spain faced Austria and Malta in a league format over two days, that was streamed over the European cricket network on YouTube.

LMTCC hosted Oslo Aliens Cricket Club, with 2 x 40 over games against the tourists side.

Cricket España celebrated their T20 historic victory against the Isle of Man during their tour of Spain with a 10 wickets win, with 118 balls remaining.

Downpatrick Cricket Club got the 2023 season underway by playing in Spain against La Manga Torrevieja Cricket Club.

“La Manga Torrevieja CC have a thriving juniors section, with children of all ages welcome to come and try cricket, sessions start Sundays at 11am. If you are interested in bringing your little ones along please get in touch,” said a LMTCC spokesperson.