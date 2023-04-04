



The standard WoWClassic interface is pretty bad, although there are some connoisseurs of it. Low functionality, lack of information panels, and so on. Therefore, addons that improve the WoW interface, making it more convenient, are quite popular.

In this post, we will describe the main addons that many players use. In addition to the interface, it is important for players to receive timely and large amounts of information about what is happening in the raid or in the arena.

It is important to know at what price to put items up for auction and whether it is worth it at all, can it be more profitable to sell to a merchant? The addons below allow you to solve most of these problems.

However, no matter how many good addons you use, you also need to play at a high level in order to progress faster. For beginners, this is quite difficult, so many use the services of boosting sites. Using wow classic boosting helps you spend less time going through difficult content, save effort and enjoy the game more.

In addition to the complexity, many players are faced with activities that they simply do not want to do (yes, there are a lot of rather boring activities in WotLK), and this activity can be delegated to professional players who will complete the order quickly and efficiently.

Now let’s move on to the addons you might need.

MikScrollingBattleText is an addon for WoW that replaces the standard damage and healing messages. Moreover, it provides the ability to customize tooltips about abilities that have become available, buffs received, and so on. The addon is set up quite simply, it is easy to deal with it. X-perl Unit Frames – an addon for WoW that replaces the standard raid panels, groups, and targets with their own. The addon is flexibly configured, you can enable or disable the display of debuffs available for removal, percentage, or quantitative display of raid life. For healers, it will be very convenient to show the reach to the player – when they are outside the radius, the icon turns gray. The main plus of this addon is that you can display many additional windows: focus window, target window, cast bars of the entire group and opponents, and other elements. Quartz is an excellent addon for WoW, which is needed in both PvP and PvE. Of course, developers are always trying to make the game even more convenient (for example, they release patches for each add-on), but you can also use addons to help make it more enjoyable for you to play. This addon allows you to track the effect of ping on the casting of a spell, interrupt it in time and win a lot of time from this. It also allows you to set target and focus cast bars in any convenient place, and change their size and shape, there is an auto-attack timer. Auctioneer – an addon for WoW specifically for merchants. Allows you to scan the auction, choose the best prices for the sale of goods, and set lots in semi-automatic mode on the AX. In addition, a flexible product sorting system is supported, which makes it easier to find the cheapest product at the minimum bid/minimum buyout price. The addon has a built-in module that displays the price of splitting an item into reagents, selling to a merchant, and the average cost per AH. AtlasLoot – an addon for WoW that allows you to view items that can be obtained in dungeons, for PvP achievements, for a certain reputation. In addition, there is an almost complete database of items by profession, with a description of the required skill – it can be useful when pumping. Omen Threat Meter – an addon for WoW that shows the level of the aggro boss or mob. Differs from the standard in convenience, clear structure, and more detailed information. Using Omen to thwart the boss in the raid will be very difficult. Recount. Usually, it is much more popular with damage dealers than Omen. With shouts of “I deal damage” in the first seconds of the fight, the boss is torn down quite often. In general, the addon is very useful, it allows you to identify slackers thanks to complete and detailed information about the battle. You can view DPS, healing and damage dealt, and much more. The addon shows the number of crits and misses, so you can analyze your equipment and improve it. RatingBuster – an addon for WoW that displays detailed information about the characteristics of items, showing their level. Automatically converts ratings to %, allows you to compare two items, displays bonuses received and lost, and much more. For choosing the best equipment, this addon is very good. Gladius is a very cool addon for WoW, for playing in PvP and in arenas. Shows frames with classes, nicknames, and life/mana panels of opponents. It simplifies coordination. For convenience, you can turn on the display of cast bars for all opponents and bring them down, for example, to heal on a focus frame.

All these addons will help you in the game. World of Warcraft is a whole universe that has won the hearts of fans around the world. WoW WotLK is so popular that years later it has the highest ratings (for example, 8.8 on IMDb).

Image credit – https://unsplash.com/photos/K4kfIEhj4GM