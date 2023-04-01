



The historical author Santiago Posteguillo, winner of the 2018 Planeta Prize for his novel “Yo, Julia”, was the guest of honour at the opening of the twenty-fifth Torrevieja Book Fair on Saturday.

Along with the mayor and the councillor for culture, Posteguillo visited many of the participating booths, after which he addressed a large crowd where he spoke about the importance of culture in our society, especially literature, which he said should be “entertaining” and have a “historical rigor.”

After his speech, he signed copies of his new novel “Roma Soy Yo” for more than a hundred readers.

The mayor presented him with a traditional salt boat, as well as a Torrevejense Dictionary, the latest book published by the Municipal Institute of Culture.

The Fair will now remain open to the public until Sunday, April 9. Timings from Monday to Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and from Thursday to Sunday from 10 :30 to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

A total of 8 booths are exhibiting at the fair, which is being held on Paseo Vista Alegre (Buendía Bookstore, Alas de Papel Writers Association, The Thousand and One Books, Torrevieja Stationery, Trini Bookstore, Santos Ochoa Bookstore, Baigorri Bookstore and Rivendell Bookstore).

Anyone making a purchase at the fair will be entered into a draw for a lot of books. During the Book Fair 22 authors will visit the site in order to sign their books.