



The final donation of €1500, from the total of €5000 collected from last year’s pantomime at Cardinal Belluga Theatre, was presented to Rojales Cáritas to help the needy of the parish. John Fagg, President of Rojales Pantomime Group was delighted to present the donation to the Mayor, Antonio Pérez Garcia, together with Jose Rives Mirete, Presidente de Cáritas. The Group would like to thank all the people who attended their pantomime for helping them to donate such a great amount of monies to local charities including The Stroke Association, San Fulgencio Cáritas and Help Vega Baja.

Their next pantomime has been chosen, the very funny Snow White and The Seven Christmas Elves which will be performed December 14-16 at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio, making this a very special pre Christmas performance for all ages to enjoy. Auditions have been held and all the cast are very excited to learn which parts they will be playing, with rehearsals starting in May to take place at the Cultural Centre in Quesada.

The Group are always looking for new members, whether to be involved in the production or just to be a Social Member and enjoy the monthly socials that are enjoyed by the fun loving members. A Backstage Manager is a necessity to ensure the smooth running of performances, as are the backstage crew. So, are you the Group’s next Backstage Manager? If you would like to be involved but don’t particularly want to perform on stage why not join us backstage, it’s just as much fun. If you are interested in any of these positions, or just want more details of our Theatre Group please get in touch with us by email at rojalespanto@yahoo.com and we will be happy to contact you.

There’s nothing quite like a Pantomime and this is going to be a cracker…… Oh yes it is!!