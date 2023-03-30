



San Fulgencio town hall is expanding training courses which are aimed at the younger members of the community, with two being highlighted of particular interest, on drones and drums (not at the same time).

The drone workshop, which is free to attend, is aimed at those aged 12 to 30, and will take place in the Social Centre on 29 April, starting at 10:00 in the morning.

On the other hand, and also for those from 12 to 30 years of age, if you fancy making a lot of noise them maybe “batucada” will suit, because that course will start on 6 May at 5:00 p.m., in the Union Musical de San Fulgencio.

In case you don’t know, and we’re pretty confident you do, but just in case… Batucada is a substyle of samba and refers to a percussive style, usually performed by an ensemble, known as a bateria. Batucada is characterised by its repetitive style and fast pace. As is Samba, the Batucada is a Brazilian musical expression with African roots. If you have seen any of the carnival or celebratory parades in recent years, you are most likely to have seen a bateria performing in the procession.

For more details on the courses, pop into the town hall.