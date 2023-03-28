As the current course comes to an end on Friday, March 31, the Exhibition of the students attached to the Department of Plastic Arts of the IES Mediterráneo, “Artistas en proceso”, will be inaugurated at the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, at 7:00 p.m. Although most of the work presented corresponds to students of the Bachelor of Arts, works from other levels and subjects are also exhibited. The main objective of the exhibition is to show the diversity of languages ​​that Art and Design use to communicate, express and represent; but, in addition, it highlights not only the work and the critical look of the students but also, and very importantly, the effort of the teaching staff in ensuring that year after year this sample is exceeded in quality and variety, optimising time and resources. The exhibition thus becomes a laboratory where students and teachers interact to experience theory in practice. This year new subjects have been implemented for the Arts Baccalaureate. As a consequence of this, new languages ​​are incorporated into the exhibition that, taking advantage of the connections between the subjects related to the graphic, the plastic and the visual with subjects such as Performing Arts -and in relation to the Living Arts project that is being carried out carried out at the IES Mediterráneo- will value the relevance of HUMAN PRESENCE AND ACTION IN THE HERE AND NOW that compromises the language of performance. The common thread of the “Artistas en proceso” this course is “the body”. Materials, languages ​​and agency (philosophy) are hybridised within the classrooms in a synergy capable of procuring the look towards that without which the human being will not be what he wants to be. The exhibition will be open until 30 April in the Virgen del Carmen exhibition centre in Torrevieja. The post Plastic Arts Exhibition at the Virgen del Carmen Torrevieja first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - News and events from Torrevieja.

