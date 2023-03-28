The Councillor for Culture in Torrevieja, and vice president of the International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest of Torrevieja, Antonio Quesada, has presented the 28th International Youth Habaneras Contest
, the “small” contest that was launched in 1995 as a complement to the International Contest, and that It has become an international reference for youth and children’s choirs, both inside and outside our borders.
The Torrevieja International Youth Habaneras Contest enjoys magnificent choral health and is currently the showcase where new groups launched, also serving as a “thermometer” to evaluate the choral quality of the participating groups, having to assume a competition phase that has nothing to do with it. to do with other non-competitive concerts that choirs have performed.
For this new 2023 edition, the Technical Commission of the Municipal Board of Habaneras has decided that four groups will be selected out of a total of ten, highlighting for the first time, after the pandemic, the attendance of an international choir, specifically from Macedonia.
Choirs from Asturias, Madrid and Andalusia will perform among the nationals. There will be around 250 singers who will meet in Torrevieja on April 22, to which must be added the singers of the “Coro Sinfonía” of the Escuela Coral Municipal, directed by Selena Cancino Escobar and the performance of the choir “Menudos Cantantes”, the youngest members of the Coro de Jóvenes de Madrid, directed by Juan Pablo de Juan Martín.
CONCERT PROGRAM
Saturday, April 22, at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre
, at 6:00 p.m., we will have the opportunity to enjoy choral and habanera singing with the following program:
Choirs in Competition Phase
- CORO ARSIS DE LA ESCUELA DE MÚSICA DIVERTIMENTO, Oviedo (Asturias).
- CYRIL AND METHODIUS CHOIR, Véles (Macedonia).
- CORO ENTREOLIVOS, Dos Hermanas (Sevilla).
- CORO ENCANTO, Griñón (Madrid).
After the competition phase, while the jury deliberates, the Coro Sinfonía from the Escuela Coral Municipal, directed by Selena Cancino Escobar, and the Coro Menudos Cantores de Madrid, directed by Juan Pablo de Juan Martín, with a repertoire mostly of habaneras. After the performances of both, the Awards Ceremony and Closing Ceremony will take place.
The sale of tickets for the concerts are already available at the price of 5 euro. They can be purchased in person at the Municipal Theatre box office, located in Plaza Miguel Hernández, from Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. of the act between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., (preferably with a card), also “on line” on the website of the Municipal Board of Habaneras, ( www.habaneras.org
) and by email hola@culturatorrevieja.com. For reservations, phone: 673 931 618 at the box office.
