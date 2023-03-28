



Last Wednesday, Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez opened the latest biennial careers fail held in Pilar de la Horadada. This event provided an incredible opportunity for both job seekers and employers. The event had an impressive turnout attracting over 400 students and featuring a diverse range of companies, making it a resounding success

The fair attracted many students from the main universities and secondary education institutes of the Murcia and Alicante provinces.

There were recruitment stands from the Armed Forces, official organizations such as LABORA, the Chamber of Commerce, Europa Direct, CDT Torrevieja, the Official School of Languages, Convega, employment companies, training centres and academies from across the region and from neighbouring provinces.

There were also many foundations and organizations related to employment and training for the disabled including the Once Foundation, the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities and the AIDEMAR Special Employment Centre.

Participants had the opportunity to attend presentations and participate in different dynamics developed by Pepe Riquelme, a coach specialised in employment and who delighted the attendees with his motivating arguments and experiences.

Also attending the fair was Antonio Quito, a recruiter for Vocational Training in the Vega Baja Region.

The Departments of Education, Employment and Youth expressed their gratitude for the assistance of all participants at the Fair, as well as all those who have made the event possible. The next fair will be held in 2025.