



‘Mega strike’ in Germany affects flights to Spain

Germany’s transport network was at a near standstill on March 27 – amid one of its largest strikes in decades – including staff at many airports.

Thousands of flights were cancelled, including at two of the country’s biggest airports – Munich and Frankfurt.

EVG chairman, Martin Burkert, told the regional Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper that employers had not yet made a viable offer to them and warned there could be further strikes, including over the Easter holiday break.

Multiple flights from Munich Airport were also disrupted on March 26 by strike action.

Travelling to Spain

“I am a bit shocked actually, I didn’t hear about it,” said one passenger, scheduled to fly to Spain.

Germany’s airport association said approximately 380,000 air travellers would be affected by the strike: “It is beyond any imaginable and justifiable measure,” said a spokesperson.

Staff at ports, railways, buses and subways also walked out for a 24-hour stoppage on March 27.

Two of Germany’s largest unions are demanding higher wages to help with the rising cost of living.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said: “Many public service workers are suffering from high energy prices and high inflation. That’s why it’s our job to find a good agreement.”

Germany dubbed the walkout a ‘mega strike’, affecting commuter and regional trains operated by Deutsche Bahn, Germany’s national rail operator.

Local transport services, including trams and buses, also stopped operating in seven states.

The walkout over pay escalated so dramatically in Germany, with two of the country’s largest unions joining forces.

Verdi represents about 2.5 million employees across the public sector, including in public transport and at airports. It wants to secure a 10.5% pay rise for staff.

EVG represents about 230,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and other bus companies. It wants a 12% rise in pay.

Both unions hope the strike will increase pressure on employers, ahead of another round of pay negotiations.

In an interview with the German newspaper Bild, the chief of Verdi, Frank Werneke, said: “The pay rise is a matter of survival for many thousands of employees.

“The people are not only underpaid, they are hopelessly overworked.”

Deutsche Bahn is among the organisations that have condemned the strike, describing it as ‘completely excessive, groundless and unnecessary’.

Successful wage increases have been negotiated recently, with Postal workers winning a 11.5% pay rise in early March.

Representatives of small and medium business associations accused unions of taking the whole country hostage.

A similar walkout in February saw more than 2,300 flights cancelled.

As Easter looms, many passengers with booked flights are awaiting anxiously, as to whether they will reach their destinations – including Spain.