Whenever you receive treatment from a doctor, or even visiting a pharmacist for help with a minor ailment, it is crucial that you always ask if whatever treatment you have been given will affect your ability to drive.
There are many prescription drugs that affect driving, and so, reading the label is also crucial, but just asking in the first instance can save a lot of trouble, but in addition to medication, there are certain medical conditions that are incompatible with driving.
Driving under the influence of drugs (and/or alcohol) is dangerous and therefore punishable, and whereas the image of a driver who has consumed drugs might be somewhat stereotypical in our minds, it equally can include those taking prescription medication, danger and punishment.
In the case of medical conditions, some of these are considered so serious they can involve a fine of 6,000 euro, and some of these conditions are much more common than you might think.
Oncological ailments
Oncological diseases allow the driver to renew the licence between one and five years, determined by the doctor, in the event that there are no symptoms. In addition, oncohematological disorders also allow licence renewals, but only for one year and if no serious ailments have appeared in a minimum of three months.
Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the study, treatment, diagnosis and prevention of tumours, such as cancer.
Digestive diseases
Digestive diseases that the DGT believes prevent driving are kidney transplants, as well as nephropathy with dialysis. In the case of the first, the licence can be renewed if more than 6 months have passed since the operation. The second may not be exclusive in the event that the driver has a favourable medical report. Therefore, the licence could be valid between one and 10 years.
Vascular diseases
In the event that the condition is a large vessel aneurysm, the person could only renew the licence for between one and 10 years. If it is a dissection, the time drops between one and two years, as long as 6 months have passed since the intervention.
Psychiatric illnesses
The list of psychiatric illnesses that prevent driving, according to the DGT is extensive. Among them are delirium, dementia, anxiety disorders, catatonic disorders and personality disorders.
Also, depression, anxiety, sleep disorder or obsessive-compulsive and intellectual development. On the other hand, TDH and alcohol or drug abuse and/or dependence are included.
Neurological diseases
In the event that the driver suffers a transient ischemic attack and there is a favourable report, it would be possible to extend the licence for one year. If you have suffered a crisis or a loss of consciousness in the last year, you could not renew it.
On the other hand, if you have an epileptic seizure for the first time or the person has gone more than a year without having one, the doctor’s report could be valid for between one and 10 years.
Heart disease
Among the heart diseases for which you cannot drive according to the DGT are arrhythmias, acute myocardial infarction, if you have prosthetic valves, pacemakers or an automatic defibrillator.
Respiratory diseases
The DGT also contemplates respiratory diseases such as sleep apnoea. However, if there is a favourable medical report, the licence could be extended for a maximum of 3 years. However, in the event that the disease is permanent dyspnoea at rest or on mild exertion, it will be impossible to renew the driving licence.
Chronic and/or degenerative diseases
Other diseases that make driving impossible are Alzheimer’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or essential tremor. Also, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, osteoporosis, Parkinson’s and rheumatoid arthritis.
This list does not include all restrictive conditions, just a few of the most common.
In all of these cases, if a licence renewal is possible, the doctor is able to determine the period between renewals, and can impose other restrictions on the driver.
Again, we must stress, that it is important to check with your doctor at all times, as outside the scope of the driving licence renewal medical, you may still find yourself prevented from driving for a medical condition, which must be acted upon immediately.
