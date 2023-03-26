



We lead with the ambitious plan to improve Torrevieja, the pedestrianisation of the town centre proposed by the Suena Political Group, which they say will be implemented should they be adopted in the Municipal elections.

Party leader Pablo Samper says, “it will totally change the image of the centre of the city and adjoining areas, encouraging the return of people to the streets.”

Elsewhere, murder of a 64 year old woman on the Orihuela Costa, the sealing up by police of the Orihuela Costa Beach Bars, and the re arrest of the alleged murderer of Carl Carr in Torrevieja 5 years ago and four pages of the latest local sport.