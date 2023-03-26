



Yet again some 38 Shipmates (S/M’s) dropped anchor for another social event, but this time with a twist, as not only did they have some scran (matelot term for meal) but also were challenged with a ‘who done it’.

After thoroughly enjoying their delicious three course meal, which was expertly cooked and warmly served with a smile by the staff at the Lakeview Bar & restaurant in Ciudad Quesada, the S/M’s were then presented with a Murder Mystery performance from The Stagestruck Player in aid of charity.

The S/M’s had nothing but high praise for Claudia & Bobby and their staff at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, for not only the quality of the food but also the exemplary and efficient service.

The Stagestruck Players received a standing ovation from the S/M’s for a not only challenging, but also a hilarious ‘who done it’, with the appearance of their Inspector Clouseau type character, who Peter Sellers would have been proud of, attempting to take charge of the investigation.

The ensemble acted out their parts expertly, ensured that they misled the audience with lots of clues, including some plausible deniability. A huge ‘well done’ must go to the performer who played the murdered victim, for laying on the floor in full view, it what can only be described as a haphazard position; while everyone else was comfortably seated.

The complete cast, including script writer, deserve a ‘humongous’ well done for their performance along with their dedication in staging these events, all in the aid for their chosen charity of the Torrevieja Alzheimer’s Association.

After the performance and interrogation by the French Detective the 38 S/M’s cross-examined all suspects, which made everything so much clearer and resulted in 100 different opinions of ‘Who Done It’ – some S/M’s could not make up their minds even though they were working as teams!!!!!

There was one team that out shone and took the prize of Two Bottles of Wine and that was the Deathers family, who successfully identified (without and CSI results) the collusion of both culprits who committed the hideous murder.

Once again, the S/M’s were grateful and give a big BZ (NATO signal for Well Done) to their RNATB Social Secretary, Sally Miller, for expertly putting together another enthralling event and excitedly look forward to more events.

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) has a ‘Free Membership’ and is a UK Registered Charity 266982.

Although primarily founded for serving and retired Royal Naval personnel with the moto ‘Once Navy Always Navy’, it also welcomes civilians and all serving or retired military Veterans.

The local overseas branch in Torrevieja area (RNATB) has a diverse mix of members, who are a friendly and engaging group of people who embrace their ethos of Comradeship, Loyalty, Patriotism & Unity while enjoying a verity of social events.

Why not join us?

Contact: Chairman, Tony Jenkins at Chairman.RNATB@mail.com or on Mob: +34 693866709, What’s App +44 7576117222.

Vice Chairman, Dusty Miller at ViceChairRNATB@mail.com or on Mob/What’s App: +34 711006670.

Treasurer, Carl Louden at carllouden@msn.com or on Mob/What’s App: +34 678518202.

Secretary, Steve Hemingfield at SecretaryRNATB@Gmail.com or on Mob/What’s App: +34 711011373.

Or just come along and meet us on the first Wednesday of each month at 1700 at Lakeview Bar & Restaurant, Calle Toledo 16, Ciudad Quesada, 03170, Alicante.