



COME AND TRY PETANCA AT A GREAT VENUE WITH NEW FRIENDS!

Peacocks Petanca Club would love to see you for a fun game of Petanca at Westvilles Country Club.

No experience or equipment required, just come along and we’ll help you all the way.

We meet at 10.30 on Monday mornings.

Food and drink available.

Peacocks have 3 teams entered for both the forthcoming summer Wednesday Sunshine, and Friday Las Salinas leagues.

For more information, please visit WESTVILLES on Facebook or www.westvilles.com or phone 966785651/666654202.

Westvilles are situated behind Guardamar park camping.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEEING YOU.