



The Department of International Residents in Torrevieja Council, led by Gitte Lund, has delivered the diplomas that accredit participation in the III edition of this batch of Spanish courses for international residents organised by Torrevieja town hall.

Around 100 foreign residents, whereas once these courses would be dominated by British residents, now it is predominantly the likes of Ukrainians (which have increased considerably in this edition), Russians, Romanians, Moroccans and Algerians, who all received the diplomas in the auditorium of the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre from the person in charge of the Office of Attention to International Residents (OARI), Jean Paul Mulero.

In addition to the theoretical classes, the students of the courses have made visits to emblematic places in the town and carry out various activities in order to interact with citizens. The classes have been taught at the premises of the Königin Studies Centre in Torrevieja, and have lasted 10 weeks in the intensive method.

It should be noted that these literacy courses and intermediate and basic level of Spanish help international residents in their training and integration into Torrevejense society, the main objective of the courses being to provide them with sufficient tools for proper integration.