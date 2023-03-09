



The Councillor for Commerce in Orihuela, María García, has presented the commercial promotion campaign, “¡Feliz día Papá!”, to help boost local commerce whilst celebrating father´s day, which is on 19 March in Spain, the same day as mother´s day in the UK this year, the prize being a cartoon drawing of a photograph of your choice, for five lucky winners.

If you wish to participate in the campaign, you need to fill out a form with your personal details, along with proof of purchase for a product from a participating store, which you can then deposit in a special box in the tourist information offices, including the one on the Orihuela Costa.

“Any purchase of any amount can have a prize,” said the councillor. Thus, on March 21, the draw will be held to choose the five winners, who will be able to choose a photograph that will be drawn into a cartoon by the artist Rate Bas.

“The cartoons are memories with our relatives and those five lucky ones will choose the photograph with whoever they want because there are many types of family,” the councillor pointed out. “Rate Bas will make the caricature and I am sure that he will pamper that moment that the lucky winners choose for the drawing,”, while she has encouraged the public to participate in this initiative.