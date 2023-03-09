



From Monday the 20th PIOC will holding clinics at venues around Orihuela Costa about Voting in the May elections.

Please make the effort to come along, listen, and hopefully we can answer your questions.

The more votes = more representation from the coast = the more PIOC can achieve and quicker, VOTE = it makes sense

Monday 20 March 1pm D. STEPHANOS

Tuesday 21 March 2pm Lime Bar

Tuesday 21 March 4.30pm Lucky Lion

Wednesday 22 March 2pm Rumours

Friday 24th March 2pm Leeson Street

PIOC – Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa

Email: community@pioc.es