From Monday the 20th PIOC will holding clinics at venues around Orihuela Costa about Voting in the May elections.

Please make the effort to come along, listen, and hopefully we can answer your questions.

The more votes = more representation from the coast = the more PIOC can achieve and quicker, VOTE = it makes sense

Monday 20 March           1pm       D. STEPHANOS

Tuesday 21 March           2pm       Lime Bar

Tuesday 21 March           4.30pm Lucky Lion

Wednesday 22 March    2pm       Rumours

Friday 24th March           2pm       Leeson Street

PIOC – Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa

Email: community@pioc.es

 

Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa
P.I.O.C is the independent political party formed by former members of another party and dedicated residents of Orihuela Costa, Together, we are a strong community that needs to progress. The approach is to create policies that suit our neighbours and visitors. The residents of Orihuela Costa are tired of the many years of indifferences on the part of the different political parties and the municipality of Orihuela which has ruled with biased agendas.

